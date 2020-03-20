In Other News: Tax Day Postponed, Binge Watch the Eagles, Snow in March?

As news of new coronavirus cases and what you need to do to stay safe take over your news feeds, here are some stories to give your mind a break.

You’ll now have an extra 90 days, until July 15, to file and pay your federal income taxes.

You are still allowed to file for an extension until October 15, just as you can during any other year. To do that, you have to file the extension form by April 15.

Philadelphia police and other agencies honored SWAT Cpl. James O'Connor IV on Friday. O'Connor was gunned down while serving an arrest warrant a week earlier.

Stacey Abrams would be the strongest running mate for Joe Biden in the November election against President Donald Trump, according to a study by the women-led network Way to Win.

The think tank, whose polls of presidential primary contests this year have been highly regarded for their accuracy, conducted an online survey of 4,998 likely voters across the country on March 12 to gauge how potential Democratic tickets would fare against Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, NBC News reports.

The Eagles on Thursday morning went a long way toward answering their massive cornerback question when they acquired one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and signed him to a massive new contract.

Three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who has been campaigning to get out of Detroit, is now an Eagle. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

As we're all stuck inside in self-quarantine and as we all try to follow the new rules of social distancing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL just made a decision that will help you pass the time.

Through May 31, NFL Game Pass will be free for all fans.

We know you’ve been hearing a lot about the coronavirus lately so we wanted to give you a much needed break while you’re social distancing. Today’s special report features some of the fluffiest, cutest and least coordinated babies of the animal kingdom.

The Weather is About to Change

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna says temps will push into the upper 70s with rounds of rain showers Friday. Temps dip this weekend and then some snow could fall in some neighborhoods Monday morning.

