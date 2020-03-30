In Other News: Man Shot, Killed on El, Massive Tornado Hits Arkansas, Netflix Doc Spurs Investigation

The westbound Market-Frankford train was traveling around the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stops when the shooting is believed to have occurred, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

SEPTA police then notified Philadelphia police that a 41-year-old man had been found shot in the head on the floor of a train stopped near Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 12:35 a.m., Small said. SEPTA officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died minutes later.

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

“The schedule for the games is key to preparing for the games," Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said. “This will only accelerate our progress.”

Six people were injured Saturday when a massive tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas. The twister literally lifted a train off its tracks and left a shopping mall shredded and filled with debris.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took his virtual presidential campaign to the next level Monday when he launched a podcast as the coronavirus forces him to get creative in reaching voters otherwise distracted by a global pandemic, NBC News reports.

The podcast "Here’s the Deal" is intended to provide listeners "a voice of clarity during uncertain times" by delving into pressing subjects affecting Americans' day-to-day lives in conversations between Biden and "national top experts," according to its media kit.

A Florida sheriff is jumping on the popularity of Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” to ask for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Jack Donald "Don" Lewis.

The true-crime docuseries that premiered on Netflix earlier this month revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that led him to plan a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The show also explores Baskin’s life, including when her husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997.

This doctor has some pipes! Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson went viral this week for their powerful rendition of “Imagine.” In honor of all the doctors working around the clock, let’s all take a minute to reflect on all that they’re doing to keep us safe during these trying times.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz is tracking a breezy Monday with some sunshine before colder temps and rain arrive on Tuesday.

A few morning showers will pass through Tuesday. After the rain ends, it's an overcast and chilly day with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday clouds will continue to hang around the region. Temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s.