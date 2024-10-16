Lehigh County

In open letter, disgraced former Allentown mayor says ‘I was a foolish man'

In a letter to the community, that is part of a push to have his prison sentence commuted, former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski begs for forgiveness as he serves a prison sentence on corruption charges

By Hayden Mitman

Former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski, a Democrat, claims he has seen the error of his ways in a letter that he has released to the community while he sits behind bars after being convicted of federal corruption charges.

In a letter posted online at the website FreePawlowski.com, the former mayor says that he hoped to "turn a dying rust belt city into a thriving urban center" as mayor. But, throughout his time in office, he claimed, his own stupidity, his ego, and "a pair of corrupt campaign consultants" caused his hopes of growing a career into a U.S. Senator to crumble.

In the letter, Pawlowski said, in the letter, that while in prison, he's had time to reflect on his deeds while incarcerated and he hoped to once again serve the community, in some way, upon his eventual release.

"I was a foolish man, please forgive me," Pawlowski wrote.

The site also calls for President Joe Biden to commute Pawlowski's 15-year sentence on federal corruption charges, citing that as he's been in prison for the past six years, he has "already paid a steep price."

"We respectfully seek your compassion and consideration for Edwin Pawlowski, the former Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence for charges related to corruption. As he has completed six years of his sentence, we implore you to consider commuting the remainder of his time," notes a letter to the president on the website in support of Pawlowski.

In 2018, a jury convicted Pawlowski of trading campaign cash for city contracts. Federal prosecutors said then that he coerced city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate.

Organizers behind the effort to have Pawlowski's sentence commuted did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.

