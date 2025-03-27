The clock is ticking when it comes to President Donald Trump's promised 25% tariffs on imported cars and car parts, so what does this mean for consumers and auto mechanics?

The tariffs is set to take effect on Thursday, April 3 and while some are optimistic about what it will mean, others are sounding the alarm about higher prices.

This latest tariff is on cars and car parts built outside of the United States. Car dealers are saying that while you may think you're buying an American-made vehicle, many of the parts that make up the car are from overseas.

At Ambler Tire & Auto, David Chiffens said that business has been good.

"We're staying busy. Even through COVID we stayed pretty busy," Chiffens told NBC10.

Since the shop open in the 1970s, he says that he has never seen prices rise as fast as they have in the last four years.

Supply chain disruptions were only part of the problem, according to Chiffens.

When it comes to President Trump's looming tariffs, Chiffens is hopeful that prices won't rise too much.

Meanwhile, at David Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Glen Mills, David Kelleher says he understands what the administration is trying to do and supports it but thinks getting border control and more manufacturing in the U.S. could be done differently.

Kelleher, like many dealers, are watching and waiting to see if the tariffs go into effect and how it impacts pricing.

"A $30,000 car becomes a $40,000 car. I can't understand how that's going to benefit America," Kelleher said. "For me, a lot of my cars are built in the United States so it's only going to impact a select few of them. But still, it's going to have an impact.

As for Villanova Professor Jonathan Doh, he says prices will eventually go up for those looking to buy foreign cars. He also tells NBC10 there could be issues down the road.

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports. He said the move will help American businesses and boost manufacturing, however many are concerned abut the potential impact it would have on the auto industry. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville breaks down the potential effects.

"Prices go up initially, but then consumers balk and they don’t want to pay more, so they buy less. So in the short term these costs have an inflationary effect, but in the medium and long term they have a recessionary effect," Doh explained.

"We may see some pent up demand as consumers wait to see what’s going to happen. But now is a fine time to buy. I don’t know if it’s going to get any better closer to the mid or end of the year depending on how all of this works out," Todd Campau, of S&P Global Mobility, said.

Kelleher also said that European car makers have already started to layoff workers in the United States.