A Delaware County man working as an immigrations officer is accused of asking people for money in exchange for promises he would make to help them with their green cards, documentation or visas, officials said.

Amara Dukuly, of Brookhaven, was arrested and charged with bribery of a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Dukuly, 43, is accused of using his power as an employee of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office to convince his victims to pay him so he would help them with their documentation to get their green card, work authorization or visa, officials explained.

According to the criminal complaint, Dukuly's job duties did not include the things that he was promising his victims he could do and he did not have access to fulfill his promises.

The investigation into Dukuly's activities is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been victim to Dukuly or any other government employee accused of soliciting bribes to call 866-347-2423, hit prompt #2 and mention Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia.