Pennsylvania

Immigration officer arrested, charged with bribery in Delaware County

Amara Dukuly, 43, is accused of using his power as an employee of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office to convince his victims to pay him so he would help them with their documentation.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A Delaware County man working as an immigrations officer is accused of asking people for money in exchange for promises he would make to help them with their green cards, documentation or visas, officials said.

Amara Dukuly, of Brookhaven, was arrested and charged with bribery of a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Dukuly, 43, is accused of using his power as an employee of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office to convince his victims to pay him so he would help them with their documentation to get their green card, work authorization or visa, officials explained.

According to the criminal complaint, Dukuly's job duties did not include the things that he was promising his victims he could do and he did not have access to fulfill his promises.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation into Dukuly's activities is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been victim to Dukuly or any other government employee accused of soliciting bribes to call 866-347-2423, hit prompt #2 and mention Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaDelaware County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us