‘I’m Going to Kill You’: Man Made Threats Before Deadly Police Shootout

A man killed in a Thursday shootout with Philadelphia police threatened to shoot officers before opening fire as they served an arrest warrant at his home, police said.

The gunfire began when three state parole officers saw Claude Fain on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street, in the city’s Frankford neighborhood, and he ran from them into his row home, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.

As he ran, Fain shouted, “I’m going to kill all three of you [expletives],” police said.

From inside the home, Fain shot at the parole officers, two of whom returned fire, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly said. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department, including two from the highway patrol, arrived to help, prompting the man to shoot at them from the second-floor window, police said.

SWAT officers armed with rifles later arrived to the scene and also exchanged gunfire with Fain. One of those SWAT officers used a rifle to fire from a neighboring home that had been evacuated and struck Fain, killing him, police said.

In total, nine officers discharged their weapons, police said.

Fain was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. Under his body, police said they found a ROHM .38 caliber special revolver with six rounds in the chamber. Police initially said he had used a shotgun.

No one else was injured.

Police were serving the warrant on Friday because they said Fain violated his parole in a recent domestic violence incident.

Fain had been sentenced for gun violations in Rhode Island and granted parole. After an agreement, his parole was transferred to Pennsylvania.

Neighbor Carlene Lewis told NBC10 she was with her 4-year-old son at a nearby park when the shooting began.

"They made us leave the park," she said. "We had to come up the street and he was a little scared and it's just too much. This is ridiculous what's going on out here."

The house is in a residential neighborhood dominated by other row homes. Officers could be seen behind a wall around the corner from the house from which the suspect was. Other officers stood in another home's yard, behind a car.