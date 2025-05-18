Germantown

Marijuana ‘flea market' shut down in Germantown, police say

Police say they arrested around 14 "vendors" at the underground marijuana event Friday night.

By Brendan Brightman

Philadelphia police shut down what they called an illegal marijuana "trade show or flea market" happening in Germantown Friday night.

The market was located at the 5600 block of Germantown Avenue, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Around 14 "vendors," who police say were selling marijuana, along with the event's organizer were arrested, according to officials.

Dozens of people were at the event when police arrived, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police say they were tipped off about the event by sources, and that they collected a large amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

This article tagged under:

Germantown
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us