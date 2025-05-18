Marijuana ‘flea market' shut down in Germantown, police say

Philadelphia police shut down what they called an illegal marijuana "trade show or flea market" happening in Germantown Friday night.

The market was located at the 5600 block of Germantown Avenue, police said.

Around 14 "vendors," who police say were selling marijuana, along with the event's organizer were arrested, according to officials.

Dozens of people were at the event when police arrived, officials said.

Police say they were tipped off about the event by sources, and that they collected a large amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.