Illegal card skimmer stole data over 4 days at Pennsauken Save-A-Lot, police say

Law enforcement officials in Pennsauken, New Jersey are warning shoppers after an illegal credit card skimmer was removed from a Save-A-Lot store in the community.

And, police believe, the device may have been collecting customer data illegally over the course of four days.

According to police, a skimming device was removed from a credit card machine at Save-A-Lot on the 3900 block of Federal Street on March 6, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials believe the device was placed in the store on March 2, 2025 at about 1 p.m.

Anyone who may have used this machine is being warned to contact their credit card company and advise them about this incident.

Police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Det. Madden at the Pennsauken Police Department by calling 856-488-0080 ext. 2499 or by emailing rmadden@pennsaukenpolice.org.