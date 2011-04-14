IHDCBC Fundraising Awards Dinner

On May 12th at 6:30pm, the Interfaith Housing Development Corporation of Bucks County is hosting its annual awards dinner at Celebrations Catering in Bensalem, PA.



The IHDCBC is an interfaith partnership organization created in 1987 to provide housing that is for sale or for rent to low-income families, and the homeless in the Bucks County area. The IHDBC rehabilitates homes or occasionally builds new ones to help secure permanent housing for families and the homeless.





