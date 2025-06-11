ICE to send tactical units to multiple cities, including Philly, sources say

As marines mobilize in Los Angeles in response to protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sources with NBC News confirmed ICE is preparing to send tactical units to multiple Democratic-led cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

Two sources familiar with future ICE operations told NBC News the federal law enforcement agency is preparing to deploy its Special Response Team (SRT) units to Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, North Virginia, and New York.

SRTs are tactical units under ICE that are used for operations which are considered high risk. They were also used recently in Los Angeles during some of the immigration raids that saw dozens of people taken into custody. The raids led to massive multi-day protests in Los Angeles in which civilians clashed with law enforcement.

An anti-ICE protest also occurred in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 10. During the protest, 15 people were arrested and four others were injured, including two police officers, officials said.

It’s unknown at this time if raids will take place in Philadelphia or the other four areas but the NBC sources said the SRT units have been told to be ready to deploy.

NBC10 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

“Due to operational security, we do not comment on current or future operations or planning,” a DHS spokesperson told NBC10.

NBC10 also reached out to Philadelphia Police. A spokesperson said they haven’t been told of any special ICE forces coming to the city.

“In coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, the PPD is always working to balance public safety concerns with the need to protect civil liberties,” the spokesperson wrote.

NBC10 also spoke with Philadelphia Councilmember Rue Landau who said specialized federal forces in Philly would be an overstep that could put the city in a dangerous position.

“Philadelphia has always been a welcoming city. This whole country was built on immigrants. Philadelphia was built on immigrants and we are gaining in population because of our wonderful immigrant communities,” Landau said. “They are neighbors. They go to school with our kids. They are our coworkers and everyone we love in Philadelphia and the fact that there would be such an awful vindictive vendetta against them is just heartbreaking.”

Immigration rights groups, meanwhile, have been urging vulnerable Philadelphians to stay prepared and know their rights.

“They should not open the door if immigration comes to their house,” Blanca Pacheco of the New Sanctuary Movement, said. “They should ask for a judicial warrant that’s current with the dates current and the name of the person that they’re looking for. Otherwise, they don’t have to open the door.”