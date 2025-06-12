ICE raid detaining 17 people at construction site in Bethlehem sparks protest

Protesters in Bethlehem came out to stand in solidarity on Thursday with 17 people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a raid on Wednesday.

NBC10 was at the scene and saw several dozen demonstrators standing in front of an apartment complex on East 3rd Street at what they called a "Return Our Stolen Neighbors" protest.

The immigrants detained were working at The Five 10 Flats apartment building when ICE showed up and detained them "pending removal proceedings," the agency confirmed.

The Bethlehem Police Department said it had received a courtesy notice in the early morning Wednesday saying that Department of Homeland Security agents were going to carry out an action and were actively looking for someone at 500 block of E. 3rd Street.

During the raid, one person at the scene suffered a medical emergency and Bethlehem officials responded to that incident, local police.

According to Bethlehem police, they did not participate in the federal immigration actions.

CORRECTION: The article previously stated the raid was on Thursday, when it was on Wednesday.