Philadelphia's Federal Detention Center has started housing immigrants who were recently detained by agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

On Friday, Feb. 21, the agency confirmed to NBC10 some of the details that are outlined in an agreement between the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and ICE with parts of the plan that discuss housing hundreds of detainees.

The agreement explains that ICE will use about 125 beds at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia to house male detainees.

Frank Bailey is a representative for the Federal Prison workers and he discussed with NBC10 what it will be like working with the influx of new people. He explained that they are ready for whenever the men start arriving.

"We house inmates. We are responsible for their care, custody and their security and safety. So whether they're a detainee or an inmate, I think the most of the staff are, you know, just prepared to do their job," Bailey said.

As the Trump Administration increases ICE operations and deportations, it is making room in federal facilities to accommodate those being detained.

Philadelphia's Federal Detention Center will have one unit that can house up to 120 inmates dedicated to ICE detainees, according to a federal agreement.

Two ICE agents will be dedicated to Philadelphia's facility to help with logistics, including arranging for translation services, per the agreement.

Bailey said that housing ICE detainees is not new for Philadelphia's detention center. He also said that not everyone who comes to the center via an ICE operation has a criminal record but could simply be waiting for deportation.

The detainees tend to move out within a few days and then more will fill their spots, and the cycle continues.

This agreement is currently set for six months.

An ICE spokesperson told NBC10 that the agency will continue to use the facility as operational needs dictate.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has entered into an inter-agency agreement with the Bureau of Prisons to use bed space at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia. The agreement allows ICE to use up to approximately 125 beds. ICE has begun using the space and will continue to do so as operational needs dictate. ICE will not be disclosing any case specifics. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia is dedicated to the ICE mission and will continue to use all available resources to fulfill it," the spokesperson wrote.