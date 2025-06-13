Faith leaders question Philly's change from ‘sanctuary city' to ‘welcoming city'

Amid nationwide protests and debate over immigration enforcement and detainment, Philadelphia's recent labeling as a "welcoming city" rather than a "sanctuary city" is sparking backlash among some faith leaders.

In 2016, Philadelphia was named a sanctuary city, which means it limits or denies cooperation with the national government in the enforcement of immigration law. Philadelphia police said they continue to follow the policy of not assisting in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and arrests.

However, city officials have recently referred to Philadelphia as a "welcoming city" in which policies are in place to support immigrants and encourage them to participate in civic life. The label doesn't explicitly reject cooperation with federal immigration authorities, however.

Members of the United Methodist Church took notice to the change in language and questioned why Philadelphia isn't being referred to as a sanctuary city if the same immigration policies are still in place and being enforced.

On Thursday, June 12, several faith leaders gathered at the United Methodist Church on Arch Street and demanded that the city reaffirm their previous commitments. They also called for help for those who have been impacted by ICE.

“We call this moment what it is, a rupture of our moral fabric," said Rev. Robin Hynicka, the Lead Pastor of Arch Street United Methodist Church. "We call this system what it is, violent, racist, unconstitutional.”

Faith leaders stated that people in Philadelphia and beyond are in fear as tensions continue to rise between civilians and ICE.

“We call upon our Mayor and City Officials to reaffirm Philadelphia’s status as a Sanctuary City, denounce ICE and their illegal and unconstitutional activity, and demand that the Philadelphia Police do not cooperate with ICE," Rev. Robin said.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference in which Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke on city council's final approval of her budget, NBC10's Yukare Nakayama asked her about the change from "sanctuary city" to "welcoming city."

“Earlier this morning, faith leaders criticized you and your administration for softening language when it comes to calling the city of Philadelphia what it is which is a sanctuary city," Nakayama said. "You’ve been calling it a welcoming city. Why make that distinction?”

“Let me just note for the record that the city of Philadelphia has a 2016 executive order that remains in existence," Mayor Parker replied. "We are officially and firmly a welcoming city and our executive order remains as it stands."

NBC10 has reached out to the city for further comment. We have not yet heard back.

During Thursday's event at United Methodist Church, faith leaders also added that excessive force was used on one of their own members by Philadelphia police on Tuesday, June 10, during a protest against immigration enforcement. Footage shared on social media showed an officer pinning down a man who appeared to be taking a video of the police. Ultimately, 17 people were arrested and four people -- including two officers -- were injured during that protest.

A spokesperson for the department says they are looking into the use of force by their officers.

Sources with NBC News also confirmed that ICE is preparing to deploy a "special response team" to multiple Democratic-run cities, including Philadelphia, as anti-ICE protests continue to occur across the country.

With the "No Kings" rally set to take place in Philadelphia on Saturday, Rev. Robin is asking the community to protest with their voice and with peace.

"So may our rage be righteous," Rev. Robin said. "May our love be fierce. And may our courage like justice roll down like waters."