A recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a suburban Philadelphia tire shop resulted in the arrests of three workers, ICE said.

ICE agents with supports from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) "conducted a worksite enforcement operation at Chavos Tires in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania," on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, ICE said in a Feb. 24 news release.

Léelo en español aquí.

The ICE team was operating on a tip that the tire shop was hiring people in the country illegally and could be exploiting the workforce, ICE said.

Federal agents interviewed and then arrested three people on immigration violations, with the intent to deport them, ICE said.

"One of those arrested has a criminal history of driving under the influence and assault," ICE said.

The arrests came amid a nationwide push by Republican President Donald Trump's administration to target immigrants who entered the country without the proper documents.

"The worksite enforcement operation at Chavos Tires is a prime example of our commitment to upholding the laws established by the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986," ICE Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens said. "By ensuring employers hire legally verified employees, we help protect jobs for U.S. citizens and lawfully employed individuals, eliminate unfair competitive advantages, and strengthen public safety and national security.

“The arrest of three individuals unlawfully present in the United States, underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to promote compliance with U.S. employment laws and deter illegal employment practices," Owens added.

In a Spanish language post on Facebook, Chavos Tires said it would continue to operate and fight for workers who they claim are innocent.

ICE said its investigation into the tire shop continued.