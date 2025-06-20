17 undocumented workers arrested by ICE at construction site in Lehigh Valley

Over a dozen undocumented people were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while they were working at an apartment complex in the Lehigh Valley earlier this month, according to officials.

This all unfolded when officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Allentown office conducted an inspection at the Five 10 Flats apartment complex in Bethlehem on June 11.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

During the inspection on the 500 block of East 3 Street, 17 people working on restoration at the apartment complex were arrested under alleged immigration violations, officials said.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to ICE, 13 of the people are citizens of Venezuela, two are from Mexico, one is a citizen of Ecuador and one is from Nicaragua.

"Inspections like these are critical in targeting illegal employment practices that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and expose our critical infrastructure to exploitation," Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia Edward Owens said. "Our commitment to safeguarding public safety, national security, and economic stability is unwavering."

No one is living inside the apartment complex as it goes through construction.