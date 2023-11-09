Philadelphia

IBX to provide scholarships for Philadelphia-area veterans to attend nursing school

Veteran students will be eligible to receive scholarships and non-tuition aid along with support beyond the classroom

By Cherise Lynch

Independence Blue Cross Foundation

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation has pledged a $35,000 commitment to provide more than 50 Philadelphia-area military veterans scholarships so they can attend local nursing schools.

On Thursday, the foundation announced a first-of-its-kind nursing education pathway program for military veterans.

“A career in nursing allows veterans to transition to civilian life while continuing to serve their country and live their values,” President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation Lorina Marshall-Blake said in a news release. “We’re excited to work collaboratively with our nursing school partners to support veteran student success on campus and ultimately enhance our health care workforce with highly-skilled nurses.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

veterans day 18 hours ago

These restaurants and retailers are honoring vets with deals and giveaways this Veterans Day

Eagles Nov 6

Eagles give veterans and military members the all-star treatment

The goal of the program is for veterans to transition out of the military but also address the ongoing nursing shortage crisis across the country.

Through the program, veteran students will be eligible to receive scholarships and non-tuition aid along with support beyond the classroom.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaVeteransIndependence Blue Cross
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us