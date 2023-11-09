The Independence Blue Cross Foundation has pledged a $35,000 commitment to provide more than 50 Philadelphia-area military veterans scholarships so they can attend local nursing schools.

On Thursday, the foundation announced a first-of-its-kind nursing education pathway program for military veterans.

“A career in nursing allows veterans to transition to civilian life while continuing to serve their country and live their values,” President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation Lorina Marshall-Blake said in a news release. “We’re excited to work collaboratively with our nursing school partners to support veteran student success on campus and ultimately enhance our health care workforce with highly-skilled nurses.”

The goal of the program is for veterans to transition out of the military but also address the ongoing nursing shortage crisis across the country.

Through the program, veteran students will be eligible to receive scholarships and non-tuition aid along with support beyond the classroom.