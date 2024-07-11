‘I'm glad it's over': Former IBEW head Johnny ‘Doc' Dougherty awaits sentencing in embezzlement case

What to Know Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty and his co-defendant Brian Burrows were found guilty on dozens of counts in their federal embezzlement trial last year.

Federal prosecutors had alleged that Dougherty -- the former business manager of IBEW Local 98 and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council -- embezzled $650,000 which they spent on home renovations, meals, concerts and groceries for himself and his family and friends.

Hundreds of notable Philadelphians, including former Governor Ed Rendell and a number of City Councilmembers have written letters of support for Dougherty

"I'm glad it's over. I'm going to take full responsibility."

That's what former Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty uttered on his way into a Reading courtroom on Thursday morning to face sentencing after being convicted of embezzling thousands from his own union.

But, it remains to be seen if he still feels that way as -- as of noon on Thursday -- his sentence had not yet been handed down.

As part of the sentencing hearing, hundreds of notable Philadelphians wrote letters of support for Dougherty -- including former Pa. Governor Ed Rendell, City Councilmembers Jim Harrity, Mike Driscoll and Mark Squilla, former mayoral candidate Alan Butkovitz, former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Stu Bykofsky and many others -- all asking Judge Jeffrey Schmehl for leniency in his sentencing.

For example, former governor and Philadelphia mayor Rendell said Dougherty played a significant role in helping create a homeless shelter while Rendell was in City Hall.

"John led the effort to build a new, much needed homeless reception center for the City. John persuaded the trades to do the construction work at cost, which made the project viable. This important construction project made it possible to get so many homeless people and families off the streets," wrote Rendell.

Others detailed the work, they said, Dougherty did to care for his wife Cecelia, who, court documents said, has been his wife for 40 years and is "gravely ill."

"He provides for her daily care. He is her only available caregiver," according to court documents.

The case against 'Johnny Doc'

The sentencing hearing comes in a case that found Dougherty and others embezzled more than $650,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) between 2010 and 2016.

Dougherty -- the former business manager of IBEW Local 98 and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council -- spent the money on home renovations, meals, concerts and groceries for himself and his family and friends, prosecutors claimed.

Brian Burrows, former president of Local 98, who was convicted in this case along with Dougherty, was sentenced to serve four years in prison last month.

In a hearing last year, federal prosecutor described Dougherty and Burrows actions as "intentional theft" and accused them of instructing contractor Anthony Massa to perform work at their personal homes while billing IBEW for it.

The prosecution also highlighted evidence they claim shows thousands of dollars in union credit card expenses for birthday parties, dinners and household items at stores, including Target.

Also, Dougherty and Burrows owned a bar together -- Doc’s Union Pub in South Philly's Pennsport neighborhood -- and this case claims union funds were used to afford renovations to the pub.

This case also will deal with allegations that union funds were used to influence political officials -- including a claim that union money was used to send former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams' daughters to camp in 2015.

Williams pleaded guilty to bribery back in 2017.

Prosecutors allege that this spending was considered union expenses.

Dougherty and Burrows are facing trial while others charged with the pair pleaded guilty in this case in 2022.

After the closing arguments in the trial, Dougherty spoke with NBC10's Rosemary Connors.

“I think Greg did a great job,” Dougherty said. “I think we have a good jury here. I think the judge did a good job. I think that it’s about the truth. Not reasonable doubt.”

Dougherty was previously indicted in 2019 after a lengthy FBI investigation.

In November 2021, he and a city council member were convicted of conspiracy in a corruption trial. Prosecutors said Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.

Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services wire fraud, while Henon was convicted of 10 counts, including conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud. Dougherty was also acquitted of three fraud counts and Henon of eight fraud and bribery counts.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.