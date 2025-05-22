‘I want to erase them': NJ man gets prison following plot to kill white people

A Trenton, New Jersey man has been sentenced to serve over a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges following his posting of threats to target white people in the community in an effort to "kill as many as I can."

On Thursday, officials in Mercer County, New Jersey, announced that Joshua Cobb, 24, of Trenton, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges involved after he posted an online threat revealing a plan to kill white people.

According to court documents, Cobb, who is Black, posted a message online on Dec. 17, 2022, that said he wanted "to cause mayhem on the white community," and that he had firearms in his possession and planned to use them because "I want to erase them. All of them, really, but in this case, as many as I possibly can."

A full version of the threat the Cobb posted online was provided by law enforcement officials.

It read:

“I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don't care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can.

As of today I have officially began planning my attack. It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race. I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem…

White people are going to feel my pain in 2023. I will be certain I send as many as I possible can to the deepest pits of hell. I am going to wipe those ugly smiles completely off their faces. I dream of a day of pure evil on them. I plan to allow every evil spirit to work entirely through me and kill as many as i can. Some will get extra rounds through their head.

And you guys can think I'm a troll all you want. Just pay close attention the news, you will see my aftermath. And I will be sure I kill myself after I finish my terrorism. White men and women in New Jersey, get ready. You are going to feel my pain very fucking soon. I put that on my life. From here on out I don't want to talk, my rounds are going to, after they exit the back of all your heads. Get ready New Jersey. The devil is coming.”



According to police, after the threats were posted online, Cobb joined the U.S. Marine Corps., where he entered basic training in June 2023.

He was discharged in May 2024 once military officials learned about this case from law enforcement officers.

In an interview with police, officials said Cobb identified possible targets he had considered for a possible attack, including a gym and an Aldi grocery story in Robbinsville, New Jersey, court documents note.

Police say Cobb also told officers that he had access to firearms and discussed an idolization of mass shooters.

Along with serving time in prison, Cobb has been sentenced to serve three years of probation upon his release.