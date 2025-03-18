Delaware County

I-95 south ‘completely shut down' in Delco due to overturned truck

State police officials said a collision between a tractor trailer and two other vehicles along I-95 southbound in Upper Chichester has caused the roadway to close, leading to 'major traffic delays'

By Hayden Mitman

A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer shuttered I-95 south in Delaware County on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
Commuters along I-95 in Delaware County should expect "major traffic delays" on Tuesday around lunchtime as Pennsylvania State Police officials said an overturned tractor trailer has led to a complete shutdown the southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to police, the incident began after a tractor trailer was involved in a crash involving two other vehicles near mile marker 2.0 in Upper Chichester at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

During this crash, police officials said, the tractor trailer overturned and moved to block southbound lanes.

As of about 12:30 p.m., officials said crews were working to clean the area and fire and hazmat crews were in place as a precaution.

So far, officials said, only minor injuries reported to police. Though, police officials said, all of the operators of the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

The roadway is still shutdown and traffic is lined up in both directions as crews work to clear the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

