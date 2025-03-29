Police had shut down stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia for shooting investigation

A shooting investigation had closed a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, Interstate 95 northbound was closed for miles; the closure started near Castor Avenue and lasted until Cottman Avenue.

I-95 NB is closed between Exit 25: Allegheny Ave./Castor Ave. and Exit 30: Cottman Ave./Rhawn St. due to police activity. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbIg6.



ASL Link: — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) March 29, 2025

Philadelphia Fire Department dispatch said one person was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for more information but have not heard back.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.