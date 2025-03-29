Philadelphia

Police had shut down stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia for shooting investigation

Philadelphia Fire Department dispatch said one person was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital

By Neil Fischer and Cherise Lynch

A shooting investigation had closed a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, Interstate 95 northbound was closed for miles; the closure started near Castor Avenue and lasted until Cottman Avenue.

NBC10 reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for more information but have not heard back.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

