I-95 in Northeast Philly reopen after 7 vehicle crash

A seven vehicle crash shuttered I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia for about two hours early Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday along the interstate highway between the Academy Road and Woodhaven Avenue exits in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials said that the crash caused all lanes to be closed until about 4:35 a.m. and crews worked to clean the roadway of debris after seven vehicles were involved in this crash.

Also, officials have confirmed that several people were injured in this crash, but as of about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, they have not detailed the extent of the injures that were suffered in this incident.

Police officials have also not yet provided further details on what may have caused the crash or how the incident unfolded.

NBC10 has reached out to law enforcement officials in an effort to find out more.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.