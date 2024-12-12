Man dies after being struck by 3 cars on I-95, one vehicle flees scene

A Bucks County man is dead after a chain of events led to him being hit by three cars on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers with the State Police's Philadelphia station were called by a witness just before 9 p.m. who reported that a car crashed in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Market Street, officials said.

According to the witness who stopped to help the driver, the car was in the left lane when it hit the "impact attenuator" on the left side of the highway.

The car then went across two lanes and hit the concrete barrier on the right side of the highway before coming to a stop in the merging lane, troopers said the witness told them.

The man driving the car, identified as Peter Sorochinski of Levittown, suffered a head injury and got out of his car, troopers explained.

Sorochinski made a phone call, the witness told authorities, and when Sorochinski hung up he suddenly stepped into the right southbound lane of the highway.

An silver-colored sedan ended up hitting Sorochinski and immediately fled the scene, troopers explained. Sorochinski was thrown further into the road.

Two more cars ran over the body of Sorochinski, the witness told police. Both of the drivers of these vehicles stayed at the scene.

Sorochinski died from the injuries he sustained during this incident, troopers said.

Troopers said that the southbound lanes of 95 were closed from Spruce Street to Washington Avenue for several hours as officials investigated. The road was reopened around 4 a.m. the next morning.