Someone Opens Fire From Moving Car on I-95 in Delaware, 2 Hurt

A rolling shooting along Interstate 95 left two men hurt and Delaware State Police searching for the shooter.

The shooting took place in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Darley Road in Claymont early Monday, police said in a news release.

Troopers went to a hospital around 2:50 a.m. to find two men in their 30s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The driver of the car was shot in the face, while a passenger was struck in the upper torso.

Investigators said they learned that the injured men were in a Nissan Altima driving in the left lane of I-95 south when someone in the right lane started shooting at the passenger side of the car.

After the shooting, the driver pulled onto the shoulder and a passenger called police, investigators said. The driver then managed to get to the ER for treatment.

"The Altima with damage from multiple bullet holes was located in front of the emergency room," trooper said.

Investigators found five shell casings on the southbound lanes of I-95. The investigation remained open as they tried to figure out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police asked that anyone with information contact them.