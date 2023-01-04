Two Dead in Multi-Vehicle Overnight Crash on I-95

Two people were ejected from their cars and killed in a three-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Wednesday.

The wreck just before 1 a.m. near Exit 25 - Allegheny Avenue closed the northbound lanes for nearly five hours.

Pennsylvania State Police released details on what caused the deadly crash later in the morning.

Troopers said a driver "due to unknown reasons" stopped in the right center lane of the four-lane highway. That's when a driver in the same lane rear-ended the first car.

Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles and pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

After striking the first car, the second car flipped over multiple times before coming to rest in the left center lane, state police said.

A third driver then side-swiped the back of the second driver's car, troopers said. The third vehicle then crossed all lanes and slammed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the highway.

The third driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal the names of anyone involved as they worked to notify family members.

