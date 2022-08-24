I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania.

SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the scene around 4 p.m. A black sedan had severe front-end damage as it sat across the left and center lanes.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Northbound I-95 was brought to a standstill for several miles as crews worked to clean up the crash.

The roadway reopened just after 5:30 p.m.