Portion of I-95 reopens after hours-long closure

Interstate 95 was closed on the southbound side at Woodhaven Road. The overpass at Tennis Avenue was also closed

By Emily Rose Grassi

Drivers were experiencing delays as a large section of Interstate 95 was closed from Bucks County to Northeast Philly on Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the southbound lanes of 95 have reopened at Woodhaven Road on April 20, 2025.

Tennis Avenue's overpass over 95 in Bensalem, Bucks County, was closed for some time too but has reopened as well, officials said.

The northbound lanes were closed for some time on Sunday at Academy Road, but have reopened.

First responders were on scene with troopers.

No word yet on what caused the closures.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

