Section of I-95, I-676 closed overnight in Philly for next 6 weeks for CAP

Heads up drivers in Center City!

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 will be shut down as well as the ramp from eastbound Interstate 676 for about six weeks as crews work to place deck beams for a concrete covering as part of the I-95 CAP project.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

These closures will be in effect Sundays through Thursdays from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are expected to last until Friday, July 18, according to PennDOT.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During this time, the following sections of road will be closed:

All southbound lanes of I-95 in Center City.

The ramp from eastbound I-676.

The inside, or left, lane on northbound I-95 between Spruce and Market streets.

If you are driving southbound on I-95 during the closures, you will be detoured to take the I-676 interchange, then turn left onto Callowhill Street before turning right into Columbus Boulevard in order to use the ramp back on to southbound I-95 at East Morris/Water streets.

For those traveling eastbound on I-676 and looking to go southbound on I-95 during the closures, you will be detoured to exit at 6th Street, turn left onto Race Street and then turn right onto southbound Columbus Boulevard to get onto I-95 and East Morris/Water streets.

For more information on the CAP project, click here.