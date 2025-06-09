Philadelphia

Section of I-95, I-676 closed overnight in Philly for next 6 weeks for CAP

The ongoing CAP project is shutting down a portion of interstates 95 and 676 during the overnight hours for the next six weeks, according to PennDOT. Drivers will be detoured to avoid the area.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Heads up drivers in Center City!

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 will be shut down as well as the ramp from eastbound Interstate 676 for about six weeks as crews work to place deck beams for a concrete covering as part of the I-95 CAP project.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

These closures will be in effect Sundays through Thursdays from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are expected to last until Friday, July 18, according to PennDOT.

Philadelphia Apr 8

Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 in Philly closing for 2 years. What you need to know

First Alert Traffic Jul 15, 2024

I-95 CAP project in Philadelphia brings lane closures on adjacent road

Penn's Landing Jan 12, 2024

Bridge between Old City, Penn's Landing to close as I-95 CAP project moves along

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

During this time, the following sections of road will be closed:

  • All southbound lanes of I-95 in Center City.
  • The ramp from eastbound I-676.
  • The inside, or left, lane on northbound I-95 between Spruce and Market streets.

If you are driving southbound on I-95 during the closures, you will be detoured to take the I-676 interchange, then turn left onto Callowhill Street before turning right into Columbus Boulevard in order to use the ramp back on to southbound I-95 at East Morris/Water streets.

For those traveling eastbound on I-676 and looking to go southbound on I-95 during the closures, you will be detoured to exit at 6th Street, turn left onto Race Street and then turn right onto southbound Columbus Boulevard to get onto I-95 and East Morris/Water streets.

For more information on the CAP project, click here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaI-95Interstate 95Commuter Alert
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us