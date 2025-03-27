Brush fire burns between I-95, Delaware County motel

A fire burned between a motel and busy Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on March 27, 2025, behind the Red Roof Plus+ Philadelphia Airport motel at 49 Industrial Highway in Essington.

"I was just scared," motel guest "David" said. "You could smell the smoke blowing."

NBC10 viewer Jayci Mollichella captured flames burning in the brush between the motel and I-95 overnight.

"When I get here it was burning to what looked like it would be out of control," she said. "The vibe was 'this is getting really big really quick and should we be worried.'"

Firefighters then arrived to put out the flames, but not before the fire temporarily slowed drivers on I-95.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet for what caused the blaze.