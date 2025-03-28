I-76 closure in Philly this weekend. Here's your guide to getting around it

If you plan on driving along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia this weekend, plan an alternate route. And people who regularly use roads in South Philadelphia and Center City should be prepared for extra traffic.

What stretch of I-76 and access ramps will be closed this weekend? 🚧

PennDOT is closing a short stretch of westbound Interstate 76 between the 34th Street off-ramp and University Avenue on-ramp from 9 p.m. on March 28, 2025, through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 31.

The closure will allow crews to make repairs to the bridge deck on two structures, PennDOT said.

Besides the stretch of I-76, a trio of ramps will also be closed:

The 34th Street ramp to I-76 West

The South Street ramp to I-76 West

The I-76 West ramp to South Street

What are the detours around the weekend-long I-76 westbound closure? 🚗

Electronic message boards will alert drivers to the detour, which PennDOT laid out:

"During the closure of the two I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) bridges, the regional detour route will direct drivers to use I-95 North and I-676 West (Vine Street Expressway)," PennDOT said.

The "local" detour will impact people living in the Grays Ferry, Graduate Hospital and Fitler Square neighborhoods.

"Local traffic will be directed to exit I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) at 34th Street, turn right onto Grays Ferry Avenue, turn right onto Washington Avenue, turn left onto 22nd Street, turn left onto Walnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway)."

Note that the ramp from University Avenue to I-76 West will remain open, PennDOT said.

What needs to be done? 🚧

In a news release, PennDOT explained the work that needs to be done:

"The closures will allow PennDOT’s contractors to repair sections of deteriorated concrete deck and resurface the structure that carries westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street, and the adjacent structure that carries westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) over the Schuylkill River and CSX rail tracks.

"Crews will perform milling operations to remove all existing latex modified concrete from the bridge decks. Crews will also perform sounding operations to locate and repair deteriorated sections of concrete with a rapid set epoxy based concrete patching material.

"Once repairs are completed, a highly bonding tack coat will be applied to the roadway prior to paving. Final paving will consist of a dense graded bituminous material that will reduce surface cracking, rutting, and reduce infiltration of water and road salts, providing a water proofing sealer for the bridge decks."

When will the next closure happen?

PennDOT works with the sports teams, SEPTA, city and other stakeholders in choosing weekends with the least impact.

The plan for now is to close the same stretch of I-76 from April 11 to 14 and then again at some point in May, weather permitting, PennDOT said.