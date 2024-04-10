I-295 in Pennsville Twp., NJ, reopen after overturned tractor trailer closed lanes for several hours

Crews detoured drivers for about seven hours overnight along southbound I-295 in Pennsville, NJ, on Wednesday, after a tractor trailer overturned on the roadway.

Officials said the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m., when a tractor trailer overturned on I-295 southbound near the exit for US Route 40 and US Route 130 in Pennsville Township.

Lanes were restricted and traffic was detoured through about 7:30 a.m.

As of about, 7:40 a.m., crews could be seen working to reopen the roadway.

Officials have not provided any information on any possible injuries in this incident nor what may have caused the tractor trailer to overturn.