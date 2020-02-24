Delaware

Husband, Wife Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Parking Lot

Investigators said the couple died from apparent gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered from the scene

By NBC10 Staff

Getty Images

A couple found dead in a Kent County Delaware parking lot over the weekend died in what state police called a suspected murder-suicide.

Delaware State Troopers were called to the parking lot area off of Cooper Avenue in Bowers Beach, Frederica, around 4 p.m. Saturday where they found the bodies of 55-year-old Kenneth Bowers and his 40-year-old wife, Lysandra Bowers.

Investigators said they both died from apparent gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered from the scene. Police called it an apparent murder-suicide, but said that an autopsy would be performed to determine the causes and manners of death.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

south philly 3 hours ago

SUV Slams Into Planet Fitness, Narrowly Misses Gym Customers

bald eagle 20 hours ago

Officials Target Electrocution as NJ’s Leading Bald Eagle Killer

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Police said there is no concern for public safety and the investigation continued Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Ryde at 302-741-2730. Tipsters can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visit the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

This article tagged under:

DelawareshootingKent Countybowers beachshooting deaths
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us