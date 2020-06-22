What to Know Philadelphia police say a man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot in front of their adult children.

The shooting took place early Monday on South Vodges Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

The 42-year-old husband died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His wife was listed in critical condition.

A man was killed and his wife was in critical condition after they were shot in front of their adult children early Monday, Philadelphia police said.

There was an argument along South Vodges Street near Springfield Avenue and they were shot outside their home by a person known by the family, police said. The wife had stepped in to intervene.

"We are being that told this husband and wife were shot in front of their adult children and other family members," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 42-year-old husband died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His wife was in critical condition. Authorities have not released their names.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing Monday morning.

No other details were available.

As of Sunday night, at least 188 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far this year, up 21% from the same date last year. The homicide total is the highest since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.