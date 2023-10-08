Hunting Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a double shooting in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood left one dead and another injured early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 3900 block of N. 6th Street before 2:42 a.m. on Sunday to find one person unconscious in the street.

That individual -- who police have not provided identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, they were pronounced at 2:46 a.m.

Another individual believed to be injured in this incident was taken to a hospital by private vehicle after being shot in the hand and, police said, this person was listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials could not provide further information on this shooting as of 8 a.m., however they said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.