North Philadelphia

Hunting Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead following a shooting that happened on 6th Street in Philadelphia, early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a double shooting in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood left one dead and another injured early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 3900 block of N. 6th Street before 2:42 a.m. on Sunday to find one person unconscious in the street.

That individual -- who police have not provided identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, they were pronounced at 2:46 a.m.

Another individual believed to be injured in this incident was taken to a hospital by private vehicle after being shot in the hand and, police said, this person was listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials could not provide further information on this shooting as of 8 a.m., however they said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us