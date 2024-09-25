At least 40 shots were fired from a handgun and a rifle in a Tuesday night Philadelphia shooting that left a man dead on the sidewalk.

Philadelphia police officers and paramedics responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting along the 700 block of West Lycoming Street in the Hunting Park neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When officers and medics arrived they found an unidentified man suffering form multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, Small said. Medics pronounced the man -- who appeared to be in his 20s -- dead a short time later.

"He clearly appears to be the intended target," Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police found evidence that at least 40 shots were fired from a semiautomatic handgun and a semiautomatic rifle, Small said. Investigators could be seen laying down dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Many of the bullet casings could be found near the man's body --some just inches away from where the man died, Small said.

"Clearly the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to this victim when they fired these over 40 shots," Small said.

Investigators spent time going through the evidence at the scene and searching for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting or killers, Small said.

Homicides in Philadelphia are down about 40% year-to-year in Philadelphia -- the lowest year-to-date total since 2014, according to police data. However, at least 192 people have still been killed this year.