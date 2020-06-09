Hundreds Paint ‘End Racism Now’ in Philly’s Fishtown Neighborhood

Philadelphia residents painted an anti-racist message in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood Tuesday evening.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as hundreds of people painted the words “End Racism Now” in yellow letters in the middle of the street at Girard and Montgomery avenues.

Hundreds about to paint the words “End Racism Now” on Girard Avenue near Montgomery. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/TI3JYhhRRx — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 9, 2020

Pastor John T. Brice, the Pastor of the St. James United Methodist Church, led and organized the event. Pastor Brice told NBC10 the yellow paint will likely be removed by the city as early as Wednesday morning and he's looking for a more permanent location for the message.

“End Racism Now” in bright yellow on Girard in Fishtown. Organizers had to get permission and this won’t be here for long. Could be gone by as early as tomorrow morning. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/UsoBYOyCaB — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 9, 2020

Protests and demonstrations have occurred around the world in response to the death of George Floyd and a wider conversation on racism and police brutality.

Fishtown was the center of controversy last week when a group of men armed with baseball bats walked through the streets claiming they were protecting the neighborhood following two days of looting and rioting across the city.

Their presence led to allegations of a double standard due to the men being out past a citywide curfew. Both Mayor Jim Kenney and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke out against vigilantism and also said they were troubled by reports that the group high-fived and posed for pictures with police officers.

Commissioner Outlaw also said at least one assault occurred after a group of residents shouted at the people with bats.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered in Fishtown later that week for a peaceful protest.