Philadelphia

Hundreds of Aramark workers to strike outside South Philadelphia Sports Complex

Hundreds of Aramark workers are set to strike outside Citizens Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Sept. 23

By David Chang

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 05: An aerial general view of Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on April 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hundreds of workers are expected to strike outside the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Monday. 

UNITE HERE Philly Local 274, the union that represents the city’s food service workers, announced Sunday night that cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, concession workers, cleaners and retail workers employed by Aramark will take part in the strike outside Citizens Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. 

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Aramark, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, provides food and beverage services at all three stadiums. 

Organizers said the picket lines will begin before dawn and are expected to grow throughout the day.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The union said the food service workers voted in favor of authorizing a strike as part of an ongoing campaign to gain wage increases and healthcare coverage. 

“Building off prior victories that transformed the Aramark jobs in the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex from seasonal work to year-round jobs, the union is now fighting for these jobs to look like other year-round jobs, with healthcare and family-sustaining wages that keep up with inflation,” a union leader wrote. “The company currently counts employees’ hours worked at each building separately, even though workers are doing the same jobs for the same employer, which leaves many without healthcare benefits. The union has demanded that Aramark determine health insurance eligibility for its employees by aggregating all hours worked across the Stadium Complex and lower the threshold for eligibility.” 

NBC10 reached out to Aramark for comment. We will include a statement once we hear back from them.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 15 hours ago

Police vehicles damaged as officers respond to car meet ups at City Hall

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Victims of violent crime in Philly to join thousands in march in DC

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us