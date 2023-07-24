People hugged and cried as they attended a funeral service Monday for Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese, the aspiring rapper and son of Philadelphia rap artist and podcaster Gillie Da Kid who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last week.

Monday's ceremony was held at The Met Philadelphia -- a popular concert venue along North Broad Street. Spady will be interred at Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd following services.

Gunned down on a city street

Spady died Thursday night after a triple shooting along Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. A masked man with a white jacket opened fire, striking Spady and others, police said.

Spady died at 25 years old, two other men were hurt, police said.

Spady was an aspiring rapper known as YNG Cheese

Spady was building a name for himself in the local music scene, following in the footstep of his father Gillie Da Kid.

His loved one remembered the positivity he brought to the lives of others.

"You don’t really expect stuff like this to happen to people like him," Spady's cousin, Azir Crawford, said. "Especially people that is really positive. Life is unfortunate. I’m just here to show my support, show him I love him. That’s about it.“

In a statement released by Wallo on Instagram, the family thanked the public for their support and said they would continue with their mission to lift and educate young people.

The search for Spady's killer

Police are still looking for the shooter, and haven't made an arrest in Spady's killing.

Entering Monday, there were 239 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.