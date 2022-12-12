Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in NJ

A whale carcass that washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend has been buried in the sand, officials said.

The 30-foot humpback was discovered in Strathmere, New Jersey, around 7 a.m. Saturday.

An expert from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it’s unclear how the juvenile whale died.

A 30ft juvenile humpback whale washed ashore in Strathmere around 7 this morning.



A marine mammal expert tells me it’s unclear how the whale died, so they’re advising the public to stay away.



The whale will likely be buried tomorrow or Monday.

Onlookers came to take photos of the whale on the Cape May County beach throughout the weekend.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center told NBC10 its members buried the whale on the beach on Sunday.