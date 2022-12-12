Jersey Shore

Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in NJ

Experts said it’s unclear how the juvenile 30-foot whale died

By NBC10 Staff

A whale carcass that washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend has been buried in the sand, officials said.

The 30-foot humpback was discovered in Strathmere, New Jersey, around 7 a.m. Saturday.

An expert from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it’s unclear how the juvenile whale died.

Onlookers came to take photos of the whale on the Cape May County beach throughout the weekend.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center told NBC10 its members buried the whale on the beach on Sunday.

