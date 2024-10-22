Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce arrests in Philly human trafficking ring

By David Chang

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is set to announce arrests in a “significant” human trafficking organization based in Philadelphia, officials said.

The press conference, featuring Henry and Pennsylvania State Police officials, is set to begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Office of Attorney General in Center City. You can watch the presser live in the video embedded on top of this article.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

