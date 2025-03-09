Human remains discovered in Southwest Philly construction trailer

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia said an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a construction trailer in Southwest Philly on Saturday night.

Officials said the discovery was made at about 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2025, inside of a white construction trailer located at the intersection of 51st Street and Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

However, due to the "severe decomposition" of the remains, police officials said that they were not immediately able to determine the age or gender of the individual who those remains belong to.

Police are still investigating and, in a morning update, officials said new information would be provided as soon as it becomes available.

