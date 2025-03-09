Southwest Philadelphia

Human remains discovered in Southwest Philly construction trailer

Police are investigating after, law enforcement officials say, human remains were found in a construction trailer at 51st St. and Grays Avenue on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a construction trailer at 51st Street and Grays Avenue on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia said an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a construction trailer in Southwest Philly on Saturday night.

Officials said the discovery was made at about 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2025, inside of a white construction trailer located at the intersection of 51st Street and Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

However, due to the "severe decomposition" of the remains, police officials said that they were not immediately able to determine the age or gender of the individual who those remains belong to.

Police are still investigating and, in a morning update, officials said new information would be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us