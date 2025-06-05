New Jersey

SWAT enters New Jersey home amid ‘active investigation'

A huge law enforcement presence is visible outside the home. Authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in a Monmouth County community, officials say, and footage shows SWAT officers entering a large residence at the scene.

Police in Howell Township confirm officers are conducting an "active investigation" near Southport Drive in Candlewood. They ask that people avoid the area, and say there is no threat to public safety.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency response at the scene. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office confirmed its involvement in the investigation. It says a secondary investigation near White Street appears to be related.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available. There were no new developments early Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors' most recent update came just before noon.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
