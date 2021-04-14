How Your School District Is Reopening in Philly, the Suburbs, Jersey and Delaware

We know parents, kids, and school staff all have questions about getting children back into classrooms five days a week. There is no single answer, and information is changing daily.

Districts across our area will make different decisions as we learn new things about the virus, community transmission, and the vaccination progress. To get you answers, we hosted virtual roundtables with experts from around our area to talk through some of the biggest issues districts and families are facing with virtual learning.

Find the region closest to your home to hear how the experts answer the questions from our reporters.

Background: When the COVID pandemic struck the Philadelphia region in March 2020, schools shut their doors. Immediately, our largest school districts began figuring out how they could convert to online learning.

Later, school districts in Philadelphia and the suburban counties of Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester, Camden, Burlington and Gloucester had to rethink. How many students could return to class? Would hybrid models be better? What would keep their students and staff safe in the midst of a global pandemic?

So NBC10 asked those who made the decisions. In the videos above, hear from school superintendents, teachers, administrators and doctors on how they made their decisions for hundreds of thousands of students -- and their families.

