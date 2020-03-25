How You Can Help

GIVE BLOOD

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

To host a blood drive, visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/faq.html#hosting-a-blood-drive

DONATE TO A CHARITY

Many nonprofits are struggling right now as they are trying to serve its clients during this unprecedented pandemic.

The Philadelphia Foundation has established the PHL COVID-19 Response Fund to help nonprofits. The Foundation will match up to $500,000 in tax-deductible contributions for nonprofits serving vulnerable populations facing the most severe effects of COVID-19. To donate visit: https://phlcovid19fund.org/covid-19-response-fund/

VOLUNTEER

A number of nonprofits are in need of volunteers right now.

PHILABUNDANCE

Philabundance is in need of volunteers for its member agencies. Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who is not part of the “at-risk” demographic and does not come into frequent contact with seniors, can volunteer. For more information, visit: https://www.philabundance.org/covid19/

MANNA

The nonprofit is limiting the number of volunteers allowed in the kitchen at one time, but are inviting volunteers who are feeling healthy and not considered especially high risk by the CDC, to join us in the kitchen or on a delivery shift. Available shifts can be viewed at manna.volunteerhub.com, or give them a call at (215) 496-2662 ext. 3.