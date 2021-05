Below is a list of TV providers and their channel designation for NBC10 (WCAU-TV).

Direct TV - 10

Dish Network - 6355

RCN - 1023 HD

Verizon Fios - 510 HD

Xfinity - 810 HD

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Below is a list of TV providers and their channel designation for COZI-TV.