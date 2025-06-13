How to meet cast members from ‘The Office' when they reunite this summer

Fans of the show “The Office” wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you actually left them.

That line, which was said by Andy Bernard in the last episode of the hit NBC sitcom, will now apply to another finale.

Many cast members will be in attendance for the fourth and final iteration of “The Reunion” – an interactive fan convention that gives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite “Office” stars. Dunder Mifflin Paper Company will open its doors one more time as the popular annual event returns to the location where it debuted in 2022: the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey.

The two-day event dedicated to the show will be held on August 2 and August 3, just weeks before the Peacock debut of "The Paper" -- a new mockumentary comedy show set in the same universe as "The Office." Tickets for admission, autographs and photos are available at Reunioncon.com.

“It's ending where it all began,” said Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of the event. “One last ride.”

Mike Gavin Mike Gavin

Coming along for the ride will be more than 20 characters from the show, headlined by Dwight Schrute himself, as Rainn Wilson signs autographs and takes photo with fans.

Other main cast members from the world’s most beloved paper company who will be attending include Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson) and Andy Buckley (David Wallace).

“It’s a beautiful experience to be in a room united for the love of one show,” said Cuervo, who runs the Instagram account @theofficefunkopops. “And who knows when all of these cast members might be in the same place again.”

Immersive photo ops include a group picture with the main cast members in attendance, a recreation of the scene where Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car (with the fan sitting in the passenger seat and Kate Flannery on the hood of a PT Cruiser), a photo alongside Dwight and his maroon Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and a “Suck It!” music session with David Wallace (with a drum set, keyboard and Andy Buckley wearing his branded sweatshirt used in the show).

Special events include a pretzel-eating contest that will be judged by the pretzel-day-loving Stanley (Leslie David Baker).

A Dundie Awards like ceremony will be held to give out trophies for best cosplay, trivia winner, best “The Office” tattoo and many other categories. Fans can take a seat at Michael Scott’s desk, appear in an Office-style mockumentary interview with a recreated conference-room backdrop, compete in events from the “Beach Games” episode like a sumo suit battle, and enter a 625-square foot inflatable replica of the Dunder Mifflin office building.

The convention will take fans back to Scranton -- even while really in Secaucus – one final time.

“A lot of people were very sad to hear it was the last convention,” Cuervo said. “They were like, ‘I was waiting for you guys to get closer to us, but now I’m gonna have to make the trip because I don’t want to miss out.'”

Cuervo co-founded the convention with Jesse Cohen, who owns the collectible store True Believers and has helped organize other title-specific fan conventions like SopranosCon.

It launched in New Jersey in 2022 under the name “Dunder Con” – with one young cosplayer going viral for his impression of Kevin Malone. It then moved to Chicago in 2023 – where one fan showed off her 23 “Office” tattoos to Wilson – and then to Miami in 2024.

Now the gang is getting back together one more time – along with other guest stars from the show that will be in attendance like Bobby Ray Shafer (Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration), Lindsey Broad (Cathy), Jackie Debatin (Elizabeth the stripper) and a mystery guest.

“You never know who might show up,” Cuervo said.

Well, Michael Scott did make a surprise appearance in the last episode of “The Office.” Any chance he’d show up at the finale of “The Reunion”?

“There’s always a chance,” Cuervo said with a laugh. “Believe you me, I hope he makes a quick appearance.”

Just like the good old days.