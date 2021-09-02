How to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida in the Philadelphia Region

Hurricane Ida devastated the Philadelphia region on Wednesday, causing widespread damage and flooding throughout the region. Apartment complexes have been evacuated, neighborhoods were flooded, and major roads were underwater.

Here is a guide to resources for people impacted by the storm, and those who want to help:

Places to Donate

Financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the best way to donate following a disaster, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

If you would like to donate money, make sure you give to an organization you trust. Check the facts about your charity of choice using online non-profit databases like Charity Navigator, CharityWatch or Guidestar.

You can make a donation to the American Red Cross to help people affected by Hurricane Ida by providing food, shelter and other support. The Red Cross has chapters in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Wilmington, Delaware, and New Jersey.

To donate, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ and select Hurricane Ida from the drop-down menu, or text REDCROSS to 90999, to give $10 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army, which will purchase what disaster survivors need locally.

To donate by phone, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go to give.help.salvationarmy.org and look for the Ida dropdown. The Salvation Army is asking people to avoid dropping donations off at facilities because there is no available warehouse space.

If you want to volunteer, make sure you do so through trusted organizations. FEMA advises people not to “self-deploy to disaster areas.” In Harrison Township, New Jersey, people who wish to volunteer are asked to first call the Volunteer Coordination Hotline at 856-478-2164.

Shelters

Several shelters are open for people who have been displaced by the storm.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Red Cross to open shelters for people who do not have a place to stay due to the flooding. If your property is uninhabitable, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or head directly to one of the reception centers at Roxborough High School.

Shelters are also open at Phoenixville High School in Chester County, Norristown High School in Montgomery County and Coatesville High School in Chester County, according to Dave Skutnik of the Red Cross.

In New Jersey, Trenton opened a shelter at Joyce Kilmer School, located at 1300 Stuyvesant Avenue in Trenton.

The Salvation Army is serving meals in four shelters across the Delaware Valley, providing 150-200 meals per seating.

Power Outages

More than 140,000 people are without power across the Philadelphia region. If your power is out, follow these steps to report the outage to your service provider.

PECO: Call their emergency hotline at 800-841-4141 to report an electric-related emergency. You can check your outage status and review outage maps at www.peco.com.

PSE&G: View the outage map on the outage page at nj.pseg.com/outageandgasleaks.

PPL Electric Utilities: Find information about outages at www.pplelectric.com and check your outage status here.

Atlantic City Electric: Find current outages at www.atlanticcityelectric.com.

Delmarva Power: Report an outage online or call at 1-800-898-8042.

Water

Contact your water provider about service emergencies, service resumption or meter inspection if dealing with floodwater.

If you live in Philadelphia, call 215-685-6300 to report a clogged, smelly, flooding or broken storm water inlet, report water in the basement or cellar, or to report illegal dumping to the Philadelphia Water Department.

Gas

Report the smell of natural gas or a gas-related emergency if you notice it. If you live in Philadelphia, call Philadelphia Gas Works' emergency hotline at 215-235-1212.