Thousands of Shakira fans now have to find a new way to get to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for her concerts, after NJ Transit announced it's canceling train and bus service to the events on Thursday and Friday.

The reason? NJ Transit engineers may go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday, which could leave people stranded. This would be the first rail strike since 1983. NJ Transit typically provides bus service to and from MetLife, but only to Secaucus Junction, where the trains won't be running if the strike takes effect as fans get out.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Unsure how you'll make it to Shakira's show? Here are some alternatives to NJ Transit for those who need to get back and forth from MetLife, based on where you're coming from.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Options to get to Shakira concerts at MetLife Stadium

If traveling from New York City , Coach USA bus service will provide limited service between Port Authority and MetLife Stadium. Advance ticket purchase is required for the 351 Express. You can buy them here. Starts at 4:30 PM from NYC Port Authority Area X (41st Street between 8 & 9 ) to MetLife Stadium Lot K. The final bus departs MetLife Stadium Lot K 60 minutes after the event ends.

, Coach USA bus service will provide limited service between Port Authority and MetLife Stadium. Advance ticket purchase is required for the 351 Express. You can buy them here. If driving , carpool and plan to arrive early as there will be heavy weekday commuter traffic in the area in addition to concert traffic. Parking - Lots Open at 2:30 PM

, carpool and plan to arrive early as there will be heavy weekday commuter traffic in the area in addition to concert traffic. If using a rideshare service (Uber, Lyft, etc.) be aware that there may be an increase in the typical number of vehicles dropping off and picking up resulting in significant delays and higher surge pricing after an event. Larger crowds can result in very long post-event wait times (up to 2 hours) for service. Rideshare pick-up/drop-off zones are located in Lots D and E.

be aware that there may be an increase in the typical number of vehicles dropping off and picking up resulting in significant delays and higher surge pricing after an event. Larger crowds can result in very long post-event wait times (up to 2 hours) for service. If you are dropping off family members or friends and plan on returning to pick them up, you are encouraged to park and stay onsite to avoid extremely heavy traffic at pickup. American Dream Mall is within walking distance from stadium parking lots and has food, shopping and entertainment options to enjoy while you wait.

What time is the event?

2:30 PM: Parking Lots & Ticket Trailer Open

4:30 PM: Coach USA Bus Service Begins

6:00 PM: Stadium Gates Open

7:30 PM: Concert Begins

Where can I find more information?

For event side map and other details about Shakira concerts in NJ go, here.