How Many SBA Disaster Loans Were Approved for Pa., NJ, Del.

Just 1,600 businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware businesses received Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) worth in excess of $320 million, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday.

A significantly larger number — 52,000 businesses in those three states — partook in a connected program that offered cash advances worth almost $225 million to help tide them over during the coronavirus pandemic that has caused a world economic shutdown, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The $10 billion EIDL program is intended to help small businesses and nonprofits replace short-term lost revenue by allowing them to meet pressing non-payroll expenses and to prepare to rebuild operations. Small businesses started applying for EIDLs on March 16 for loans up to a $2 million cap, if necessary, as much as an immediate $10,000 emergency cash advance.

In total, EIDL produced 26,919 loans for a total of $5.56 billion. More than a quarter ($1.49 billion) went to California businesses, which also secured three times as many loans (6,820) as the next the second highest state, Florida (2,098). New Jersey ranked No. 8 with 808 loans and Pennsylvania 11th with 700. Garden State businesses secured a combined $164 million, while their Pennsylvania counterparts landed $138 million. Tiny Delaware saw 78 businesses secured loans worth a combined $17.6 million.

Read more about the disaster loans at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.