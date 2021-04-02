How Can We Ensure Vaccines Get to Everyone? Join a Blended Views Facebook Live

Now that Philadelphia and its surrounding states have expanded coronavirus vaccine distribution, how can we ensure that this life-preserving treatment gets to everyone -- especially communities that have been underserved with health care?
At noon on Friday, we're answering your questions about vaccine equity in a special Facebook Live event.
Join our experts: Leslie Marant, co-founder of the annual Philadelphia Health Justice Summit and Get Healthy Philly Community Health Ambassador; and Rev. Adan Mairena, pastor at West Kensington Ministry.
The event is hosted by NBC10, Telemundo62, Equally Informed Philly and Dos Puntos radio.