How Can We Ensure Vaccines Get to Everyone? Join a Blended Views Facebook Live

Join NBC10, Telemundo62, Equally Informed Philly and Dos Puntos to get your questions answered Friday at noon

Now that Philadelphia and its surrounding states have expanded coronavirus vaccine distribution, how can we ensure that this life-preserving treatment gets to everyone -- especially communities that have been underserved with health care?

At noon on Friday, we're answering your questions about vaccine equity in a special Facebook Live event.

Join our experts: Leslie Marant, co-founder of the annual Philadelphia Health Justice Summit and Get Healthy Philly Community Health Ambassador; and Rev. Adan Mairena, pastor at West Kensington Ministry.

The event is hosted by NBC10, Telemundo62, Equally Informed Philly and Dos Puntos radio.

Blended Views
