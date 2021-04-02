Houston Police Investigating NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Watson will "fully cooperate" with the police, his attorney said

In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Police Department said Friday it was investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, after a formal complaint was made against him.

Details about the allegation were not released by the department, which refused to comment on the investigation. The announcement comes as the Houston Texans player faces lawsuits from 21 women who alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement Friday, "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

